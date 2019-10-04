Mesut Özil did not deserve place in Arsenal squad, says coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery said Mesut Özil did not deserve his place even in a squad packed with youngsters after Arsenal beat Standard Liege in the Uefa Europa League.

Özil , the highest-paid player in the history of the club, was once again left out of the matchday squad as Gabriel Martinelli hit a brace in a 4-0 Group F victory at home on Thursday.

The 18-year-old scored twice in three first-half minutes before laying on Dani Ceballos to score his first goal for the club, Joe Willock having already added the third.

Emery made 10 changes from the side that drew at Manchester United on Monday, with Özil not making the matchday squad on either occasion.

"I am thinking every time to decide the best players for each match and the best players in the squad to play and to help us," Emery replied when asked about Özil's omission.

"When I decided he shouldn't be in the squad it's because I think other players deserved it more."