SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is determined to win the MTN8 trophy on Saturday and put the spotlight on underrated coaches and players in the country.

United face Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in the final and says a win would serve as motivation to development coaches and players.

Tembo earned his stripes at the youth structures at the club where he coached the U17‚ U19‚ and reserve sides for almost a decade before he was promoted to first team assistant coach.

“Winning this cup would mean a lot to me‚ especially to development coaches and players‚” he said.

“I have gone through development structures from U17‚ U19‚ reserve team and to assistant coach.

"I think it would give motivation to those coaches who are working at that level because it is not easy to get opportunities at a higher level.