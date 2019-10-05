Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is planning to keep a close eye on the MTN8 final between Highlands Park and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night but can't decide which team to support.

Mosimane has a soft spot for both coaches and would like to see United mentor Kaitano Tembo and Highlands counterpart Owen da Gama succeed.

The Sundowns coach is desperate to see Da Gama rewarded for the good work he has delivered at Highlands and at the same time he also wants Tembo‚ his former player‚ to lift his first trophy as a senior coach. “I want Kaitano to win his first trophy because he is my former player‚” said Mosimane.

“I think it is always good because I don’t like this thing of coaches being sacked all the time.

"I don’t want him to lose his job because South African coaches are being sacked and lose jobs to those from outside‚ and I am not saying that we must not have coaches from outside.

"I am being patriotic and look after my people.”

Mosimane won the top eight trophy in 2004 with former club Supersport United when it was known as the SAA Supa8. But he also wants Da Gama to succeed‚ hence the conflicting emotions.

“With regards to Owen‚ he took this team from the First Division straight to the PSL‚" he said.

"Everybody says the teams that get promoted to the PSL are candidates for relegation‚ but he took them straight to the top eight.

"They drew against us‚ they drew against Chiefs and they drew against Pirates last season and that was a sign that they are serious.

"They are a hard running team‚ they are a German machine.”