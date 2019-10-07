Bafana Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has provided an injury update and confirmed that star forward Percy Tau will still be reporting to camp, despite injury concerns.

Tau was forced off four minutes before the halftime break during Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over KAA Genk in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Tau’s injury triggered concerns that he may miss Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge international friendly match against Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Bafana’s visit at the Nelson Mandela Children Hospital on Monday‚ Ngwenya said Tau’s injury would be examined upon his arrival in the camp.

“From his team [Brugge]‚ they didn’t flag up anything. He’ still coming to camp. We are going to assess him and then we’ll make a final call‚’’ said Ngwenya.

“He’ll be arriving later today [Monday] if all goes well‚ but latest will be tomorrow morning.’’

With Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen already withdrawn from the squad due to injuries‚ more players could still pull out.

“Apart from the two (Mkhize and Petersen) who have been replaced by Bloemfontein Celtic's Tsepo Rikhotso and Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits respectively‚ now we’ve got Bongani (Zungu) who has had a deep laceration on his left leg. We just need to open it and make a call as whether we are keeping him.’’

“The other one is Tower [Eric Mathoho]. He has an ankle injury we will manage and see. A person who is a little bit of a concern is Dean Furman‚ who’s had a knee injury for a week or so‚’’ said Ngwenya.

“I saw he (Furman) played (in the MTN8 final against Highlands Park on Saturday), but he might have really pushed himself.’’

“The other player who has a niggling ankle injury is Themba Zwane. I am also waiting to see Ronwen (Williams) to make a final assessment because he has a problem with his right shoulder.”