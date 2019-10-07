Soccer

Trott Moloto and Arthur Zwane remain with Bafana for Mali clash

07 October 2019 - 10:18 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto will be assisting new Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki for the Mali game.
Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto will be assisting new Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki for the Mali game.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed that Trott Moloto and Arthur Zwane will remain as technical adviser and assistant respectively for the international friendly against Mali in Port Elizabeth next week.

Bafana will play their first match since the ill-fated Africa Cup of Nations in June and the first for Ntseki as head coach during the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

“The technical team remains the same because‚ honestly‚ we could not play a match the last time. If we have to change‚ we change based on what?‚” he asked.

“That was the question I was asking myself‚ I said let’s gives ourselves a chance and if ever we need to beef up our technical team let’s do so. But let’s give ourselves chance because even with the players we did not make too many changes.

“The only changes that we made were because of form and maybe injuries‚ we kept the bulk of the team. So‚ let’s give the team the opportunity to express itself and give us an idea of what to expect from each one of us going into the Afcon qualifiers.”

MORE

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says lack of game time beyond his control

By the time Bafana Bafana take on Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Sunday‚ it will be their first match since the Africa Cup ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana coach Ntseki says watching Tau torment Real Madrid was a proud moment

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says watching Percy Tau mesmerise Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium was a proud moment for South Africans.
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Grieving Thamsanqa Gabuza kept sad news of his son’s death and burial to ... Soccer
  2. Why Mosimane became emotional when he saw Percy Tau on television Soccer
  3. Percy Tau's magic against Real Madrid earns glowing reviews from European media Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp not too concerned about injuries in his team Soccer
  5. Springbok racism? No, it's a team rite Sport

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X