What Bradley Grobler told Teboho Mokoena for SuperSport's winning cup final goal
There was a little talk between SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and his teammate Teboho Mokoena just before they combined to engineer the goal that won their team the MTN8 trophy against Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Grobler said he had a word with midfielder Mokoena during the cup final‚ minutes before the latter delivered a pinpoint cross that the Bafana Bafana striker nodded home for the winner on the stroke of half time.
“I kind of spoke to him [Mokoena] a couple of minutes before he had a chance to cross the ball‚” said the 31-year-old striker.
“I was kind of winning the aerial balls and I said to him if he gets the ball he must just look to chip it to the far post.
“He listens and that’s one good thing about him. That’s why he’s doing so well.
“He’s a young boy but he’s clever‚ he listens. He listened and it was a great cross.”
Scoring the winner felt so good for Grobler who revealed most of his teammates were still hurting from their defeat in the final of the same competition last year.
SuperSport had won the same cup in 2017 defeating Cape Town City and the same side defeated them last year.
“It’s a great feeling‚” said Grobler.
“I think‚ coming into this game after disappointment of last year‚ losing on penalties‚ a lot of players were still hurting today [on Saturday].
“So to come here and get the win was a great feeling.
“I think it sets us up nicely for the season and more importantly it’s nice for the coach [Kaitano Tembo].
“I think he deserves a cup because I think he’s done extremely well with the team and I’m happy for the team and I’m happy for him [Tembo].”
Grobler scoring a goal will also boost his confidence ahead of representing the country in the Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge game against Mali in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
“It’s been a few frustrating years for me‚ working hard to try and get back into the Bafana team‚” said Grobler.
“I got an injury and had to go for an operation. It’s been extremely frustrating.
“So at the moment I feel as good as I’ve have in a long time. I feel like I’m at the good space and there’s nothing bothering me.
“So I just hope to have a nice good run with no injuries and just try and maintain that spot in Bafana and help the national team win games and qualify for tournaments.
“Ja‚ I feel very good at the moment and I’m excited to be part of a new area for Bafana.”