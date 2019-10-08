What Bradley Grobler told Teboho Mokoena for SuperSport's winning cup final goal

There was a little talk between SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and his teammate Teboho Mokoena just before they combined to engineer the goal that won their team the MTN8 trophy against Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Grobler said he had a word with midfielder Mokoena during the cup final‚ minutes before the latter delivered a pinpoint cross that the Bafana Bafana striker nodded home for the winner on the stroke of half time.

“I kind of spoke to him [Mokoena] a couple of minutes before he had a chance to cross the ball‚” said the 31-year-old striker.

“I was kind of winning the aerial balls and I said to him if he gets the ball he must just look to chip it to the far post.

“He listens and that’s one good thing about him. That’s why he’s doing so well.

“He’s a young boy but he’s clever‚ he listens. He listened and it was a great cross.”

Scoring the winner felt so good for Grobler who revealed most of his teammates were still hurting from their defeat in the final of the same competition last year.

SuperSport had won the same cup in 2017 defeating Cape Town City and the same side defeated them last year.