Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says his team will not take a step backwards‚ promising a front foot‚ attacking approach when they meet Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (3pm).

The match will be Ntseki’s first as head coach of the national team following his appointment in August and he says attack will be the best form of defence as he searches for a victory first up against Mali.

“We are a very offensive team and we will be starting on the front foot‚” Ntseki said.

“We are playing at home and we are preparing for the Afcon qualifiers so we need to be very offensive. By being offensive as team you are likely to score goals and win matches.

“When playing offensive football you also need to have stability and balance in defence‚ because if you don’t concede it means that you are likely to win the match.

“So by us being offensive it will help the team to get goals and also help us to get a defensive discipline not to concede goals.”