Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits will kick off the Telkom Knockout last-16 round of fixtures on Friday‚ October 18 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg at 8pm.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday afternoon announced times and venues of the tournament‚ which continues on Saturday with another match in KwaZulu-Natal between Golden Arrows and Polokwane City at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium at 3pm.

Also on Saturday‚ Kaizer Chiefs visit Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium at 3pm‚ Orlando Pirates host Stellenbosch FC in Soweto at 6pm while defending champions Baroka FC hit the road to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

On Sunday‚ AmaZulu visit Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium while Highlands Park host Black Leopards at Makhulong Stadium with both games starting at 3pm.

The round of fixtures comes to an end on Tuesday (October 22) when Chippa United will host Bloemfontein Celtic at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane‚ East London.

TKO last-16 fixtures -

Friday (October 18):

Maritzburg United v Bidvest Wits (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

Golden Arrows v Polokwane City (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs (Cape Town Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC (Orlando Stadium‚ 6pm)‚ SuperSport United v Baroka FC (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ Highlands Park v Black Leopards (Makhulong Stadium‚ 3pm)

Tuesday:

Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 7.30pm)