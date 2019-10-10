South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane sounded almost resigned to going to the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month without some of his key local and overseas-based players.

The Under-23 team are in camp preparing for the eight-nation tournament scheduled to take place from November 8 to 22.

With some of the matches falling outside the Fifa international window‚ a tug-of-war with the clubs over player availability seems inevitable.

Notoane said while he retains hopes of avoiding the tug-of-war‚ he is preparing for all eventualities.

“What we have done with this camp – being the first camp‚ and considering that the tournament will be outside the Fifa calendar – is blend the team a bit to be able to address potential challenges we might face‚” said Notoane in Johannesburg as the Under-23s prepared to depart for Egypt for a pre-tournament warm-up exercise.

“There’s a Soweto derby [between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates] on November 9 and we know the players who are going to be affected‚” Notoane added.