Stellenbosch move their big match against Orlando Pirates

11 October 2019 - 11:50 By Mark Gleeson
In a rare occasion, the Cape Town Stadium will host football on two consecutive days on October 25 and 26.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC have moved their prestige home match against Orlando Pirates at the end of the month to Cape Town Stadium‚ which means a weekend double-header attraction for fans in the Mother City.

Homeless Stellenbosch were to host the Buccaneers on Saturday‚ October 26 at Athlone Stadium but are now moving to the bigger venue‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.

The game will be played the afternoon after Cape Town City host Maritzburg United on Friday night‚ October 25 in what will be a feast of soccer for the Mother City.

Newly-promoted Stellenbosch are likely to spend the entire season playing in Cape Town‚ forcing fans to travel the 50-odd-kilometre‚ 45-minute trip rather than getting to watch their heroes in their own backyard as was the case last season in the National First Division, now called GladAfrica Championship.

Last season Stellenbosch rode to promotion on a wave of local support at their tidy base in Idas Valley.

But with just a single stand and a lack of appropriate facilities‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ordered that the venue must undergo a major renovation in order to be used for matches in the top-flight.

Stellenbosch hoped to use the Danie Craven Stadium or next door Coetzenburg Stadium on the university campus for their better-attended matches‚ against the likes of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates‚ and host the rest of their home games at Idas Valley‚ thereby keeping the club close to the community.

But none of the venues fulfill the strict criteria demanded by the PSL.

Making the requisite improvements needs to be first approved by the municipality‚ which is a cumbersome and time-consuming process‚ officials said.

Although Stellenbosch have received support from the municipality for the needed improvements‚ these are still a long way from being approved‚ never mind construction being started.

