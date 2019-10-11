TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi insists being paired with Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup is a dream draw for the South African second-tier minnows.

And‚ he insists Enyimba are but a stepping-stone as he seek to build his club’s profile on the continent.

Enyimba‚ says the flamboyant Sukazi‚ will be beaten over two legs later this month and Galaxy will go onto to compete‚ beyond all expectation‚ in the group phase of the competition.

“It was either we were drawn against Cote d’Or of the Seychelles‚ who [Mamelodi] Sundowns demolished with 16 goals‚ or we drew Enyimba in this last-16.

“I told everyone this week before the draw we were going to get Enyimba. When it happened everyone asked me whether I had cooked the books!

“But seriously this is a dream draw. We are a young club and we are establishing our footprint on the continent and there is no better way to do that than to play in this competition against an African giant.