Tim Sukazi predicts TS Galaxy will beat Nigerian giants Enyimba
TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi insists being paired with Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup is a dream draw for the South African second-tier minnows.
And‚ he insists Enyimba are but a stepping-stone as he seek to build his club’s profile on the continent.
Enyimba‚ says the flamboyant Sukazi‚ will be beaten over two legs later this month and Galaxy will go onto to compete‚ beyond all expectation‚ in the group phase of the competition.
“It was either we were drawn against Cote d’Or of the Seychelles‚ who [Mamelodi] Sundowns demolished with 16 goals‚ or we drew Enyimba in this last-16.
“I told everyone this week before the draw we were going to get Enyimba. When it happened everyone asked me whether I had cooked the books!
“But seriously this is a dream draw. We are a young club and we are establishing our footprint on the continent and there is no better way to do that than to play in this competition against an African giant.
“When you look at those clubs in the draw‚ the biggest in my humble opinion is Enyimba‚ so these are the champions. To be a champion you must beat champions.
“To be amongst the best you must play against these sides. So‚ it’s a draw that we are really looking forward to and certainly it will assist in establishing our brand within the continent.
“Our success in this tie will go a long way.
“We respect Enyimba; they are two-time African Champions League winners. They have an incredible record in continental football.
“If anything we are the ones to learn a lot from this type of engagement‚ but we are up for the challenge.
“We have a very young and vibrant squad‚ we are TS Galaxy and we thrive on challenges and failure is something we don’t believe in.”
Sukazi said he is very confident Galaxy can advance.
“This is our biggest game since beating Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.
Galaxy will be away in Aba in the first leg on October 27 and then host the return at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday‚ November 3.
The winner advances to the 16-team four-group phase.