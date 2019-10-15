No love or Xmas lunch for 'Downs as Champions League fixtures eat into family time

Mamelodi Sundowns' upcoming African Champions League campaign could see them on the road at Christmas and playing on Valentine’s Day.

The sweethearts and families of the Mamelodi Sundowns players are not going to be too enamoured with coach Pitso Mosimane's charges this season.

Not only does their upcoming African Champions League group campaign see them on the road at Christmas, but they will also be playing on Valentine’s Day.

The squad will have to forego Christmas this year as they face a trip to North Africa at the same time as Santa Claus pops down the chimney.

And the fixtures, released on Monday by the Confederation of African Football, sees Sundowns scheduled to play on February 14 when their wives and girlfriends would perhaps rather prefer an intimate date rather than having to sit in the stands supporting them.

Sundowns will open their Champions League campaign with a home game against Petro Atletico of Angola in what is a good chances to build a platform for a top two finish and progress to the final knockout stages of the competition.

Last week Sundowns were drawn with the Angolans, Algeria’s USM Alger and their old nemesis Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in Group C of the Champions League, but the fixtures have only just been released by CAF.