Soweto Derby tickets are on sale: what you need to know

In less than a month, fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will again witness a clash of giants.

The historic rivals are set to battle it out in another Soweto Derby, Chiefs announced on Monday. This year's match will mark 49 years since the first derby in 1970.

Venue

The match will take place on Saturday November 9 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.

Since the announcement, excited fans have promised to fill the 94,736-seater venue to support their teams.