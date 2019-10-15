Soweto Derby tickets are on sale: what you need to know
In less than a month, fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will again witness a clash of giants.
The historic rivals are set to battle it out in another Soweto Derby, Chiefs announced on Monday. This year's match will mark 49 years since the first derby in 1970.
Venue
The match will take place on Saturday November 9 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.
Since the announcement, excited fans have promised to fill the 94,736-seater venue to support their teams.
I just don't trust SABC Sports & Supersport... I wanna be there!! pic.twitter.com/S3anE8rdqZ— Mahwasane Funanani (@ShanFm92_DJ) October 14, 2019
Tickets prices
Tickets retail from R70 for level five to R150 for level two. People with disabilities will be seated in level two and their tickets will cost R70. Tickets can be bought at Checkers, Shoprite and Computicket outlets.
Pirates have been undefeated in the derby for years, but Amakhosi fans have high hopes for their team, after they sprinted to the number one spot on the Absa Premiership standings.