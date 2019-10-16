Soccer

Bulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants

16 October 2019 - 11:04 By Reuters
Bulgaria's coach Krasimir Balakov shouts instructions to his players during a match.
Bulgaria's coach Krasimir Balakov shouts instructions to his players during a match.
Image: Ben STANSALL / AFP

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has apologised to the England team after fans taunted their black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on Monday.

England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 to hand the hosts their heaviest ever home defeat but the game will be remembered more for the racist incidents that led to action being temporarily stopped in the first half.

European soccer's ruling body Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria over the racist behaviour.

While Balakov said after the game he had not heard any racist abuse from the stands, in an email to reporters late on Tuesday he apologised for the fans' behaviour.

"SOFIA (Reuters) - Racist abuse cast a blight over a Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England on Monday with the match in Sofia twice halted by the referee after monkey noises and chants from the crowd were aimed at black players from the visiting team." ... source https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-euro-bgr-eng/racist-abuse-blights-bulgaria-england-qualifier-idUSKBN1WT2DG NO TO RACISM !

"I strongly condemn and reject racism as a norm of conduct that contradicts modern human relations," Balakov said.

"This is a prejudice that comes from the past that must be eradicated forever.

"I want to say something very clear: given that there have been insults on such a basis, I, as a coach of the national team, apologise to the English footballers and all those who feel hurt."

Bulgarian Football Union President Borislav Mihaylov resigned on Tuesday, a few hours after the Balkan country's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for the former international goalkeeper to step down.

Mihaylov had previously defended Bulgarian soccer from accusations of racism and criticised England for what he saw as a “fixation” on potential incidents that could raise tension.

READ MORE:

Hate crimes in UK football surge as black players continue to suffer from racism

Hate crimes at English football matches surged by 50% last year during one of the worst seasons for racist abuse in a decade, government figures show.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Don't quit soccer over racism, Pep urges Danny Rose

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Tottenham Hotspur fullback Danny Rose not to let racism win by following through on his plan to walk ...
Sport
6 months ago

Most read

  1. How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby Rugby
  2. Bok coach Erasmus ahead of Japan showdown: 'We definitely know we are in for a ... Rugby
  3. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  4. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  5. Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs: 'We move on‚ we meet again in two weeks' Soccer

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.

Related articles

  1. The nation's soccer lovers celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Ntseki wins in Bafana debut – how did the other coaches do in their first games ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane believes Rantie‚ Affonso have much to offer at Sundowns Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana give new coach Molefi Ntseki perfect start to his tenure with ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  6. Baroka determined to prove their TKO title win was no fluke Soccer
  7. Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal Soccer
  8. No love or Xmas lunch for 'Downs as Champions League fixtures eat into family ... Soccer
  9. Chiefs coach Middendorp on why he’s not scared to play a 16-year-old player Soccer
  10. Soweto Derby tickets are on sale: what you need to know Soccer
X