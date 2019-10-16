Gabuza back at training after time off to mourn his son's death

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed that Gabuza was given time to visit his family and mourn his son properly last week.

“We gave him a week off to just go and attend to his family in order to heal and grieve,” he said.

“He’s happy at the club and has settled so well. The fact that he could produce a man-of-the-match performance under such personal circumstances says a lot about his character.”

Matthews said he was taken aback when Gabuza broke the news to the team a few minutes after their triumph in the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium almost two weeks ago.

“Personally, I didn’t know anything. I went into the dressing room afterwards to celebrate with the boys. We normally go and have a song or a prayer or something after the game. I went in with all the boys to go and say a prayer," said Matthews.

“When we got into the dressing room, we gathered around and Gabuza went into the middle. So I just thought he wanted to lead the prayer and share his thoughts after they'd helped him to win the man-of-the-match award, which I thought was great.