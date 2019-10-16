Soccer

The nation's soccer lovers celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung

16 October 2019 - 09:37 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Motaung formed a football club aged 24 years old in 1970.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

The nation's soccer lovers set aside their rivalries to celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung after the Kaizer Chiefs boss turned 75 on Wednesday.

The well-respected Motaung was born in Orlando East‚ Soweto‚ on October 16 1944 and is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to juggle his popular club with his duties at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and at the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ among others.

Motaung‚ who answers to the nicknames ’Bra K’ and ’Chincha Guluva’‚ formed southern Africa's most popular club in January 1970 and the side has become an institution that is followed all over the world.

Chiefs’ fiercest rivals Orlando Pirates claim him as one of their own as he was recruited to the Bucs as a 16-year-old.

He later joined Atlanta Chiefs in the United States of America and played against the sport’s greats such as Pelé.

According to Chiefs‚ he returned to SA in 1969 after turning a $1m offer to remain in the US and formed the mass supported behemoth that is AmaKhosi.

Motaung combined his first name with his former club Atlanta Chiefs to create the name Kaizer Chiefs

‘‘In 1969‚ he turned down $1 million to remain in the States to realise his dream of forming his own club‚” the club said.

‘‘He started Kaizer’s XI and they played their first game on 20 September 1969.

‘‘As a 24-year-old player‚ he went on to officially form Kaizer Chiefs on 7 January 1970.

‘‘Bra K is celebrated by many all over the world and his contribution to football in South Africa cannot be matched.

‘As he celebrates 75 years on earth‚ we as the family of Amakhosi wish our Chairman‚ Kaizer ‘Boy-Boy’ Motaung a blessed day.

"We thank him for all he has done and continues to do for the club and football in South Africa‚ the continent and the world.

‘Thank you for creating and building a legacy for many generations to come. Your life continues to be exemplary.

‘We love you and enjoy this special day‚ Ntate Motaung!”

