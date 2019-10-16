'The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything‚' says SuperSport's Daniels

SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels is relishing the prospect of adding another trophy to the MTN8 cup they won after beating Highlands Park in the final two weeks ago.

United host Baroka FC in the Last 16 stage of the Telkom Knockout at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and the 35-year-old defender said they are in a good position to win a title they last won in 2014.

“First of all it was very important for us that we get the home draw‚” said Daniels of their meeting against the defending champions.

“We can use that (playing at home) to our advantage.

"Yes Baroka are champions‚ so it’s going to be a challenge for us because obviously they want to defend their title.

“But we’re also very much hungry still.

"The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything.