'The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything‚' says SuperSport's Daniels

16 October 2019 - 13:46 By Sazi Hadebe
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo celebrates with players captain Dean Furman, Clayton Daniels and Thamsanqa Gabuza after winning the MTN8 cup.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels is relishing the prospect of adding another trophy to the MTN8 cup they won after beating Highlands Park in the final two weeks ago.

United host Baroka FC in the Last 16 stage of the Telkom Knockout at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and the 35-year-old defender said they are in a good position to win a title they last won in 2014.

“First of all it was very important for us that we get the home draw‚” said Daniels of their meeting against the defending champions.

“We can use that (playing at home) to our advantage.

"Yes Baroka are champions‚ so it’s going to be a challenge for us because obviously they want to defend their title.

“But we’re also very much hungry still.

"The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything.

“Coach (Kaitano Tembo) makes us run‚ so it’s a sign that we’re very much still determined to win more things. 

“We’ve got one piece of the cake (MTN8) and there’s still a lot to eat.”

Daniels said consistency has been a key foundation of their success in the last ten years as the club managed to win six domestic cup competitions.

“It’s important to continue to respect the club’s structure and how we do things‚” said Daniels.

“It helps the coach a lot - he’s a young coach still.

"We work hard for him and he will work hard for us.

“I think the balance in the team if you look at the experience and the youth is combining very well for us.

“Everyone is working to a common goal and we respect the coach and that’s why we buy into what he brings also.”

Daniels‚ who has 12 Bafana Bafana caps‚ fears that their momentum may have been interrupted by the recent Fifa international break as it came after their triumph in the MTN8.

“We didn’t actually want this break‚ we want the break in December when everyone is having it‚” Daniels said.

“Now it will be a difficult fixture list.

"But having said that‚ each and every game is going to come thick and fast for us.

“Whether it’s a cup game or league game‚ we have to take everything that’s on the table.

“We want to prove to the whole country that we’re not just going to win the MTN8 and then relax.

“We’ll keep striving and keep working hard so that we show that we’re a top team in the country.”

