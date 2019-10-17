Khama Billiat has insisted that his relationship with Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is “fine”‚ dismissing speculation of a personality clash.

While Chiefs have gotten off to a good start to the 2019-20 season and lead the Absa Premiership log standings‚ things seem to have been that margin rockier for their key Zimbabwean attacker‚ a star of the group stages at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June where he featured for Zimbabwe.

In August‚ Mamelodi Sundowns tabled a reported R15m offer for a return of Billiat to the club he left just over a year before.

Reports were that the interest from his ex-club was initiated by the player. Chiefs emphatically squashed the move.