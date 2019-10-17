Soccer

Chippa mentor Mapeza becomes the 233rd different coach in the PSL era

17 October 2019 - 11:47 By Mark Gleeson
Norman Mapeza, the former boss of FC Platinum in Zimbabwe, is the new head coach for Chippa United.
Norman Mapeza, the former boss of FC Platinum in Zimbabwe, is the new head coach for Chippa United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Norman Mapeza will become the 233rd different coach to take charge of a club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era‚ which stretches back to 1996‚ when he makes his debut in charge of Chippa United in the first round of the Telkom Knockout.

Chippa host Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on on Tuesday in the last of the first round encounters.

Ex-Zimbabwe international Mapeza‚ who won the league title in his home country for the past two seasons‚ becomes the fourth different coach to take charge of a Chippa game this season.

The 47-year-old is the 115th foreign coach and the 10th from Zimbabwe to work in the PSL‚ following in the footsteps of Roy Barreto‚ Sunday Chidzambwa‚ Ian Gorowa‚ Bruce Grobbelaar‚ Wilfred Mugeyi‚ William Mugeyi‚ Shepherd Murape‚ Peter Nyama and MTN8 winner Kaitano Tembo.

Of the 233 coaches‚ just over half have been local.

The 118 South Africans are almost matched by the 115 foreigners‚ who have come from 38 different countries.

There have been 13 English coaches‚ 12 from the Netherlands and 10 from Serbia.

Coaches from recent World Cup winning countries have been less attractive to local bosses.

There have been five Brazilians‚ four Germans‚ four French‚ one Italian and one Spaniard.

Coaches have also come from 13 different African countries.

Last season‚ three of the four trophies on offer in the PSL were won by locals as Mamelodi Sundowns took the league under Pitso Mosimane; upstarts TS Galaxy the Nedbank Cup with Dan Malesela in charge and Benni McCarthy and Cape town City won the MTN8.

Ex-Zambian international Wedson Nyirenda led Baroka FC to a shock Telkom Knockout triumph.

Zimbabwean Tembo‚ in charge at SuperSport United‚ has taken this season’s MTN8.

Half the 16 top flight clubs this season have local coaches and the other half are foreign.

This is the 24th PSL season since the switch from playing the season inside a calendar year to starting in August and going through to May‚ as well as the rebranding of the old National Soccer League.

READ MORE:

The nation's soccer lovers celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung

The nation's soccer lovers set aside their rivalries to celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung after the Kaizer Chiefs boss turned 75 on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in three days

The SA Football Association (Safa) are at loggerheads with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) who want Bafana Bafana to play two Africa Cup ...
Sport
23 hours ago

SuperSport open talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved deal

SuperSport United have opened talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved contract after the mentor led the club to MTN8 title two weeks ago.
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals he was advised to rest four key players Soccer
  3. No love or Xmas lunch for 'Downs as Champions League fixtures eat into family ... Soccer
  4. Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in ... Soccer
  5. Reality rocks Kagiso Rabada Cricket

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim

Related articles

  1. Bulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants Soccer
  2. Mosimane believes Rantie‚ Affonso have much to offer at Sundowns Soccer
  3. WATCH | Five big names who wished Kaizer Motaung happy birthday Sport
  4. Ntseki wins in Bafana debut – how did the other coaches do in their first games ... Soccer
  5. 'The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything‚' says ... Soccer
  6. Lazio handed partial stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour Soccer
  7. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  8. Baroka determined to prove their TKO title win was no fluke Soccer
  9. Percy Tau set to face Kylian Mbappe's PSG after returning to training Soccer
  10. Bad blood between Billiat and Chiefs coach Middendorp? 'I don't know that‚' ... Soccer
X