Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane happy to take Kaizer Chiefs to Loftus

21 October 2019 - 15:50 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrates Leonardo Castro's brace during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrates Leonardo Castro's brace during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

League title holders Mamelodi Sundowns will play their premiership catch-up game against Highlands Park at Atteridgeville on Wednesday night but then move back to Loftus Versfeld‚ which coach Pitso Mosimane prefers.

It means that the potential top-of-the-table clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday will be at the 51‚000-seater stadium‚ which has been shut for weeks while the pitch was being scarified and renewed after the conclusion of Currie Cup rugby campaign.

Mosimane has been to look at the pitch and says he likes what he saw.

“It’s in perfect condition‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Sundowns prefer the facilities at Loftus‚ which is also closer for the core of their support in Mamelodi‚ who currently have to trek across Tshwane to get to Atteridgeville.

Sundowns also plan to use Loftus for their African Champions League campaign this season.

Most read

  1. South African power ends Japan’s fairytale run Rugby
  2. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  3. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  4. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  5. Teacher recalls how Graeme College got Japan star Matsushima started Rugby

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor

Related articles

  1. Hungry Meza's chance to net a Sundowns goal Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs have a pressure cooker conundrum as they meet City Soccer
  3. Ex-Chiefs player Masilela on trial at AmaZulu trying to impress coach Vukusic Soccer
  4. 'You feel a bit sorry for the opponent‚' says Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mosimane and Pirates' Mokwena share emotional hug Soccer
X