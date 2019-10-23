Soccer

Dutch goalie Leeuwenburg admits surprise at the standard of SA football

23 October 2019 - 15:35 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg in action.
Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg in action.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Peter Leeuwenburg has extended his contract at Cape Town City after admitting he has been surprised at the competitive standard of South African football.

The giant Dutch goalkeeper joined the club at the start of last season and after just 14 months has extended his deal at the club until 2023 – by which time he will be 29-years-old.

It is a commitment to the South African domestoc game which he came to cold from Ajax Amsterdam‚ where opportunity in the club’s second team‚ who play in the Dutch second division‚ had been limited.

Leeuwenburg proved a revelation in his first season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ making two penalty saves in the MTN8 final penalty shootout to win a trophy just weeks after arriving.

He was then being nominated‚ at the end of the season‚ as one of three finalists for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

“So far‚ so good‚ no complaints‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“The level was better than expected‚ that’s fair to say‚" he said.

“In the Netherlands we don’t know much about SA football but it surprised me in almost every way.

“Life is good‚ the club is very professional. I have the opportunity to play a lot of games.”

Since Leeuwenburg’s arrival‚ goalkeepers from Europe have become a bit of a trend.

Stellenbosch brought Boy de Jong to strengthen their squad; Jonas Mendes from Portugal joined Black Leopards; Ajax Cape Town hired Hollander Nick Hengelman and Orlando Pirates signed Frenchman Joris Delle‚ whose last club was Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

READ MORE:

Benni McCarthy: 'When was the last time we had a hat-trick in the PSL? Bhele Nomvethe?'

Benni McCarthy has questioned the mindset of Premier Soccer League strikers and says they are not hungry enough to score goals.
Sport
1 day ago

Mpho Makola in hot water for shoving referee: Safa and PSL looking into the matter

Mpho Makola faces the possibility of a stiff punishment for his shove on referee Abongile Tom on the weekend with both the South African Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp considers the birth of the ‘CBN’ at Chiefs - Castro‚ Billiat‚ Nurkovic

Mamelodi Sundowns had the title-winning trio of Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – the ‘CBD’ - that led them to title success and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  2. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus: Boks need to concentrate if they want to win the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games: Chiefs is not our big ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution
Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?

Related articles

  1. Stellenbosch FC do not fear Orlando Pirates in Cape Town Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Mokwena admits some fans losing patience with Lorch: But he will ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to face Orlando Pirates in the TKO quarters, Chippa to host ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs vs Pirates venue poser: Soweto marathon set to go ahead as planned at ... Soccer
  5. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa' Soccer
  6. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Bring the Chiefs vs Pirates showdown to us in Durban Soccer
  7. Grieving families to hold memorial for eight pupils killed in truck crash South Africa
  8. More Bulgarian soccer fans held for racism Sport
  9. Caf vs Safa: Bafana will no longer be forced to play two Afcon qualifiers in ... Soccer
  10. 'I hardly know some of the names of the boys‚' says Chippa coach Mapeza Soccer
  11. AmaZulu coach Vukušič defends Booysen after he scored an own goal Soccer
X