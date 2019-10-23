Soccer

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa'

23 October 2019 - 11:25 By sbu mjikeliso
Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship at Studio 6 in Johannesburg on August 13, 2019.
Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship at Studio 6 in Johannesburg on August 13, 2019.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy founder Tim Sukazi is known as a straight-talking, shrewd football and legal mind. The former player agent visited the Tiso Blackstar Multimedia studios to chat about his thought processes in founding TS Galaxy, the GladAfrica Championship club that made history by beating Kaizer Chiefs and winning the Nedbank Cup final last season.

LISTEN to the conversation: 

In typical Sukazi fashion, he spoke candidly about those moments leading up to the David versus Goliath clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium that ended 1-0 to the club that was barely a year into existence on the 18th of May this year. In this exclusive chat with SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso, he reveals how he and head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela were certain they were going to beat AmaKhosi that day.

The historical feat also saw TS Galaxy participate in this year's CAF Confederation Cup, where they will face Nigerian giants and two-time CAF Champions League and Super Cup winners, Enyimba. Enyimba are also eight-time Nigerian champions but Sukazi says they are up for the challenge – Galaxy have already surprised many, who is to say they won't shock the Nigerians?

We also did a round-up of the Telkom Knockout results from the past weekend, as well as look ahead to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals that will see the Springboks face Wales and the All Blacks taking on England.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA: despair in Doha (feat. Peter Stemmet)

Team SA came back from the IAAF Athletics Championships in Doha this past week without a single medal, which was in stark contrast to the 2017 ...
Sport
6 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Becoming an award-winning sports journalist feat. Junia Stainbank

For this episode we were joined in studio by multiple award-winning sports journalist Junia Stainbank, who spoke to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | 'Mark Alexander must step down' over Etzebeth — Claassen

The leader of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign, Sammy Claassen, has called on SA Rugby president Mark Alexander to step down.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  2. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus: Boks need to concentrate if they want to win the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games: Chiefs is not our big ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X