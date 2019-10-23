SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa'

In typical Sukazi fashion, he spoke candidly about those moments leading up to the David versus Goliath clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium that ended 1-0 to the club that was barely a year into existence on the 18th of May this year. In this exclusive chat with SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso, he reveals how he and head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela were certain they were going to beat AmaKhosi that day.

The historical feat also saw TS Galaxy participate in this year's CAF Confederation Cup, where they will face Nigerian giants and two-time CAF Champions League and Super Cup winners, Enyimba. Enyimba are also eight-time Nigerian champions but Sukazi says they are up for the challenge – Galaxy have already surprised many, who is to say they won't shock the Nigerians?

We also did a round-up of the Telkom Knockout results from the past weekend, as well as look ahead to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals that will see the Springboks face Wales and the All Blacks taking on England.

