Soccer

Sundowns goalie Denis Onyango returns home to Uganda to mourn his late father

23 October 2019 - 14:12 By Ofentse Ratsie
Denis Onyango has been a pillar of strength for the Mamelodi Sundowns' defensive backline over the years.
Denis Onyango has been a pillar of strength for the Mamelodi Sundowns' defensive backline over the years.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns could be without their goalkeeper Denis Onyango when they host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon .

The 34-year-old shot-stopper was released by his club on Wednesday following the death of his father.

He is set to miss the club's league match against Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing on of the father of Denis Onyango‚” Sundowns said in a statement.

“The club has released Denis to mourn this great loss and he will immediately leave for Uganda with his family.

“He has the full support of all his teammates‚ technical team‚ management‚ the board and the club president.

"We all wish him and his family all the strength during these trying times.”

The third-placed Sundowns could go up to second place on the Absa Premiership log standings if they negotiate their way past the tricky Highlands in a game that coach Pitso Mosimane described as his side's "biggest" match of the week against Owen da Gama's charges.

READ MORE:

Benni McCarthy: 'When was the last time we had a hat-trick in the PSL? Bhele Nomvethe?'

Benni McCarthy has questioned the mindset of Premier Soccer League strikers and says they are not hungry enough to score goals.
Sport
23 hours ago

Mpho Makola in hot water for shoving referee: Safa and PSL looking into the matter

Mpho Makola faces the possibility of a stiff punishment for his shove on referee Abongile Tom on the weekend with both the South African Football ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Pirates coach Mokwena admits some fans losing patience with Lorch: But he will come

He was reluctant to single out an individual player from a solid team performance‚ but Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena did profess himself ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  2. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus: Boks need to concentrate if they want to win the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games: Chiefs is not our big ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes

Related articles

  1. Middendorp considers the birth of the ‘CBN’ at Chiefs - Castro‚ Billiat‚ ... Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Mokwena admits some fans losing patience with Lorch: But he will ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to face Orlando Pirates in the TKO quarters, Chippa to host ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs vs Pirates venue poser: Soweto marathon set to go ahead as planned at ... Soccer
  5. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa' Soccer
  6. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Bring the Chiefs vs Pirates showdown to us in Durban Soccer
  7. Grieving families to hold memorial for eight pupils killed in truck crash South Africa
  8. More Bulgarian soccer fans held for racism Sport
  9. Caf vs Safa: Bafana will no longer be forced to play two Afcon qualifiers in ... Soccer
  10. AmaZulu coach Vukušič defends Booysen after he scored an own goal Soccer
X