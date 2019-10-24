Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has dropped in at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville twice this week to watch Mamelodi Sundowns play and coach Pitso Mosimane couldn't be bothered.

Middendorp was in the stands when Sundowns played against AmaZulu and Highlands Park‚ and the visits were part of his preparations ahead of Chiefs' potentially explosive Absa Premiership showdown against Mosimane's charges at Loftus on Sunday afternoon.

A nonchalant Mosimane said he was bothered by Middendorp's visits to Atteridgeville.

“It is okay‚ he has watched me all my career‚” said Mosimane when he was told that Middendorp was on the stands again for the Highlands Park game on Wednesday night.

“He knows what he got every time he watched me.

"You can look back at the history where he has been watching‚ who got the results?

"By the way‚ we don’t have to beat Chiefs to win the league‚ we are not emotional.

"This campaign is still a long way but they are well-rested.

"(On Wednesday) they had their feet up watching us play one of our games in hand because of the Champions League."

Sundowns will be playing their third match in a week when they face Chiefs on Sunday after games against AmaZulu and Highlands.

Mosimane said Sundowns are running their own race as Chiefs did not take part in the MTN8 and are not in Caf competitions.

“At this point in time‚ we have played seven games more than them and they are fresh‚" he continued.

"They are watching us and dealing with injuries at training and that is why I am saying they have a chance to win the league.

"We are going to play our third game in six days and we are not running the same race. They don’t have top eight and Caf...... nothing. They just train‚ play and win and they have more energy than anyone else.”

Mosimane added that he doesn’t have any issue with Middendorp.

“I don’t have an issue with Middendorp‚ he is doing exceptionally well‚" he said.

"He has turned the team around because how low can you go. When you finish number ten‚ you should turn it around because you are Kaizer Chiefs.

“So‚ should we say congratulations for turning it around.

"You can only go up and he has done very well.

"He’s got the team that is difficult to beat and we accept that but we will say that they are benefiting.”