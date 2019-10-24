Soccer

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says Orlando Pirates 'have lost an aura'

24 October 2019 - 14:01 By Mark Gleeson
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says he sensed vulnerability in the Orlando Pirates ranks when the two clubs met last Saturday and he will be seeking to exploit that in their rematch in Cape Town this weekend.

The Premier Soccer League rookies host Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon‚ just seven days after the two clubs met at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto in the first round of the Telkom Knockout.

There‚ Pirates dominated second string Stellenbosch team but only scored in the last 10 minutes to edge through to the quarter-final.

“You never want to lose a football match and we did lose at the weekend but in the loss I got a sense that Pirates have lost an aura‚” explained Barker in the build-up to the league game.

“In years past there were teams that you almost felt were invincible‚ that you could not get anything from them.

“But this Pirates is a team that if you play well‚ and if you do create and take your chances‚ you can put them under enough pressure to win the game.

“They are under pressure‚ they are not in a comfortable position in the league‚ particularly for their ambitions as a big club‚” he added‚ turning up the heat.

“It was always going to be pressure for them playing us twice in two weeks. The expectation from their fans was that they’d win both games comfortably.

“We are not in the most comfortable position either‚ so it’s a game that both teams desperately want to win.”

Pirates are eight in the standings and Stellenbosch in 14th placed‚ after winning only one of their opening eight league games. But only two points separates them.

“And what better story for Stellenbosch FC than to say after nine matches we are above Orlando Pirates in the league‚” Barker said.

“But it’s about concentrating on what we need to do. We have a long mission ahead of us‚ another 22 games to play in this league to ensure we get the points we need to achieve what we want to achieve and this weekend is just another stepping stone in that direction.”

Most read

  1. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  2. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane: 'I don’t buy that story that they have financial challenges' Soccer
  5. Why Jerome Garces appointment to referee Wales vs Boks World Cup semi heightens ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure

Related articles

  1. Stellenbosch FC do not fear Orlando Pirates in Cape Town Soccer
  2. Tickets for Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates TKO clash to go on sale on Friday Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to face Orlando Pirates in the TKO quarters, Chippa to host ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs-Pirates TKO Soweto derby goes to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Mokwena admits some fans losing patience with Lorch: But he will ... Soccer
  6. Stellenbosch FC to use different approach in second meeting with Pirates Soccer
  7. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Bring the Chiefs vs Pirates showdown to us in Durban Soccer
  8. Chiefs vs Pirates venue poser: Soweto marathon set to go ahead as planned at ... Soccer
  9. Dutch goalie Leeuwenburg admits surprise at the standard of SA football Soccer
X