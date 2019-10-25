The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that next Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in Durban were all-but sold out within four hours of going on sale on Friday.

The much-anticipated showdown on Saturday‚ October 2 was taken to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban due to the unavailability of FNB Stadium‚ which will host Soweto Marathon next Sunday (November 3). The marathon starts and finishes at FNB.

It is the second year running that Chiefs and Pirates meet in Durban in this cup competition.

Pirates eliminated Chiefs 2-1 in the semifinals last season‚ with Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga scoring the goals for the Buccaneers‚ who went on to lose to Baroka FC in the final.

By 4pm on Friday PSL communications manager Lux September confirmed that 44‚000 tickets were sold for next week’s match‚ with just 1000 left to go.