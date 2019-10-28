“If you start celebrating you will have a big problem towards the end of the season‚ it is too early for that‚” he said.

“After three games all of a sudden it may look totally different on the log standings (when) teams like Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United or whoever are still in the race.

"I also believe a team like Cape Town City will be in the race if they win three to four games in a row."

Middendorp said the most important thing for him was that they got all the three points that were on the table and the result will boost confidence ahead a tough fixture schedule of three matches in a week.

“There is nothing sweet about this win‚ at the moment the most important thing is three points and nothing about sweetness‚" he said.

"Happiness is the biggest enemy of your development and progress.

"If you start to be happy and running around with wetness in your eyes‚ then you are done and this will not happen.