Soccer

Ghana name the squad to face Bafana Bafana in crunch Afcon qualifier

30 October 2019 - 16:06 By Mark Gleeson
Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.
Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.
Image: Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The Ayew brothers and powerful midfielder Thomas Partey are the headline acts in the Ghana squad of 23 that coach Kwesi Appiah named on Wednesday for the upcoming matches against South Africa and Sao Tome e Principe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Dede Ayew will captain the side with younger brother Jordan at the head of the attack‚ while Atletico Madrid’s Partey will be at the heart of the midfield.

But after their disappointingly early exit at the Cup of Nations finals in Egypt‚ Appiah has swung a heavy axe into the squad and given the Black Stars a new look for their home match on November 14 against Bafana Bafana and then the trip to Sao Tome four days later.

There are first call-ups for the Spain-based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu‚ Christopher Antwi Adjei‚ who plays in the Bundesliga‚ and forward Torric Jibril‚ who recently signed for TP Mazembe Englebert in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Salisu scored in la Liga last weekend while Baba has been a regular for Real Mallorca since they won promotion.

The 25-year-old Antwi-Adjei is German-born but has agreed to play for the Black Stars.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is one of the survivors of the ream from the Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt‚ where Tunisia eliminated Ghana in the last 16 on post-match penalties.

Out go former Free State Stars centre back Jonathan Mensah but Harrison Afful‚ who also now plays in the US‚ is back after injury.

Ghana have not played since the Cup of Nations finals‚ missing opportunity in the last two international windows in September and October because of problems in their football association.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora (Azam FC‚ Tanzania)‚ Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)‚ Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United‚ South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew‚ USA)‚ Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca‚ Spain)‚ Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo‚ Spain)‚ Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf‚ Germany)‚ Nicholas Opoku (Udinese‚ Italy)‚ Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid‚ Spain)‚ Andy Yiadom (Reading‚ England)

Midfielders: Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn‚ Germany)‚ Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca‚ Spain)‚ Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo‚ Italy)‚ Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya‚ Saudi Arabia)‚ Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid‚ Spain)‚ Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves‚ Spain)‚

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Swansea City‚ Wales)‚ Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace‚ England)‚ Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang‚ China)‚ Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe‚ DR Congo)‚ Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland‚ Denmark)‚ Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)

READ MORE:

Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans to make public apology to victims

The nine men and women who wreaked havoc at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Nedbank Cup final there last year will come ...
News
1 day ago

PSL confirms the postponement of fixtures in support of of the SA under-23 side

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that National First Division fixtures will be suspended to accommodate the South African team ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against match officials

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker sprung into action on Monday night and asked fiery Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town

Related articles

  1. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp impressed by work rate of striker Nurković Soccer
  2. Ernst Middendorp vs Pitso Mosimane: The Chiefs coach refuses to gloat Soccer
  3. Gabuza put on standby by Bafana coach Ntseki Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Ntseki reveals extensive scouting of local and overseas-based ... Soccer
  5. PSL not yet been informed by league's prosecutor of any pending charges against ... Soccer
  6. Relieved Orlando Pirates scramble much needed win against Highlands Soccer
  7. SA coach Notoane negotiating with clubs to release players for Under-23 Afcon Soccer
  8. ‘I am not thinking about Chiefs‚’ says Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  9. Bafana coach Ntseki names squad for Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan Soccer
  10. Kaizer Chiefs striker Castro – ‘I didn’t touch the ball’ Soccer
X