“First and foremost it was three meters offside‚” said a livid Da Gama.

Da Gama congratulated Pirates for “pushing hard and playing well”. While the coach berated second assistant-referee Ngqambiyana‚ he was relatively pleased with match referee Abongile Tom and the first assistant‚ Luvuyo Pupuma.

“The linesman on this side of ours and the referee were good. I thought they did a very good job‚” said Da Gama‚ before lashing out at second assistant Ngqambiyana.

“But that linesman on the far side‚ guys‚ I think he should go to jail. You can’t do that at this level of the game.

“People’s lives are at stake here. The players are working for their families. They work hard all week for somebody to do something like that?

“I mean if it’s a 50/50 situation you can understand but for a three-meter offside like that‚ I mean that’s shameful for football in our country and something has got to be done about this‚” bemoaned Da Gama.

The Highlands coach said Ngqambiyana admitted to an earlier “error” made in the first half when Da Gama had confronted the official during the break.

“It’s the very same linesman who‚ in the first half‚ Pirates head the ball and he raises his flag for offside. When I confront him at half time he says‚ ‘It was a mistake’. I mean‚ please guys.

Da Gama also complained that Mabasa should have been sent off for an early shower for what did seem a potential straight red card offence with a two-footed studs-up challenge on Mbatha in the first half.

“I think that was a red card. It was a two-footed tackle and Mbatha had to get an injection at half time‚ and he never recovered from that‚” the coach said.

Mbatha was substituted off with 20 minutes remaining.