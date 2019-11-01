Soccer

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler wants a good run in TKO

01 November 2019 - 10:46 By Mark Gleeson
Eric Tinkler wants Maritzburg United to give the Telkom Knockout a full go.
Eric Tinkler wants Maritzburg United to give the Telkom Knockout a full go.
Image: Maritzburg United FC/Twitter

Maritzburg United’s narrow escape from potential relegation last season might have focused the club’s minds on ensuring their league status first in this new campaign, but coach Eric Tinkler wants to give winning the Telkom Knockout a full tilt as well.

“We’d like to go as far as we possibly can in this cup,” he said in the build-up to Friday night’s opening quarter-final tie, where Maritzburg host Highlands Park at Harry Gwala Stadium (kickoff 8pm).

But that does not mean the focus on the league is now blurry, Tinkler added.

Maritzburg are straight back into league action on Tuesday, away against Orlando Pirates in Soweto where they will be looking for a shock win to add to their run of three successive 1-0 triumphs in the Absa Premiership.

“We’ve had enough time since our last match [a 1-0 win over Cape Town City last Friday] to prepare for Highlands Park but then we have a short turnaround before the Pirates game,” Tinkler said.

“But we’ve been working on that, especially in the Fifa breaks where we played a friendly match every two days to get the players used to that quick turnaround and the recovery period, which is very short.

“I think it’s worse for Orlando Pirates than it is for us, to be brutally honest. We have everything to gain whereas for Pirates it’s probably a lot harder.

“They’ve got two derbies in-between having to play us. And we all know exactly how important the derbies are to Orlando Pirates. Hopefully the focus won’t be on us.”

Pirates meet Chiefs in Saturday’s TKO Soweto derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium, then play a second derby against Amakhosi in the league next Saturday (November 9) at FNB Stadium, on either side of their game against Maritzburg.

READ MORE

Brockie now fully fit and raring to go‚ says Maritzburg United coach Tinkler

Jeremy Brockie is now fully fit and raring to go‚ according to Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler‚ but if he is finally going to break his goal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler hopeful Maritzburg's upset win at City restores confidence in his camp

Maritzburg United’s upset victory away at Cape Town City at the weekend is hopefully the catalyst for more self-belief from the players‚ says coach ...
Sport
3 days ago

Wits knocked out: Eric Tinkler happy Maritzburg United practised penalties

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was thankful he had his team practice penalties for three days in a row ahead of their shootout Telkom Knockout ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  2. Middendorp takes a swipe at Mosimane: I'll be in the stadium again‚ whether ... Soccer
  3. Prince Charles on the Springboks: 'They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?' Rugby
  4. PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman Soccer
  5. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X