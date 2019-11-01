Soccer

PSL charge Mpho Makola for push on ref in City's defeat against Kaizer Chiefs

01 November 2019 - 16:23 By Marc Strydom
Mpho Makola during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Reddam House Constantia on August 07, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has charged Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola with for an incident where he pushed the referee in a Telkom Knockout match against Kaizer Chiefs.

The PSL said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Makola and City have been charged with “misconduct and assault” for pushing referee Abongile Tom in Chiefs’ penalties TKO last-16 win at Cape Town Stadium last month.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Prosecutor has instituted charges against Cape Town City and their player Mpho Makola.

“Mr. Makola has been charged with misconduct and assault after he allegedly assaulted match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs on 19 October 2019 at Cape Town Stadium.

“Mr. Makola and Cape Town City will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 14 November 2019.”

Makola was controversially not sent off by Tom in the cup match for what should have been a straight red-card offence.

