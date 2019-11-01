Soccer

PSL prosecutor asks McCarthy‚ Komphela and Da Gama to explain themselves

01 November 2019 - 15:31 By marc strydom
Abbubaker Mobara of Cape Town City FC injured as Benni McCarthy (Head Coach) looks on during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has asked three more coaches to explain themselves regarding comments made on match officiating.

Cape Town City boss Benni McCarthy‚ Golden Arrows’ Steve Komphela and Highlands Park’ Owen da Gama are the latest coaches to be sent letters asking for explanations on comments they made on refereeing within a five-day deadline‚ the PSL said in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League Prosecutor has written to Cape Town City coach Mr. Benni McCarthy‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach‚ Mr. Steve Komphela and Highlands Park coach Mr. Owen da Gama to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.

“The PSL prosecutor has given the three coaches five days to confirm or deny making the statements.

“Mr. McCarthy‚ Mr. Komphela and Mr. Da Gama allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials after matches in which their teams participated.”

On Monday a similar letter was sent to Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane by Becker.

The deadline for Mosimane to reply was Friday. It was not clear if Downs’ coach had responded.

