Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has asked three more coaches to explain themselves regarding comments made on match officiating.

Cape Town City boss Benni McCarthy‚ Golden Arrows’ Steve Komphela and Highlands Park’ Owen da Gama are the latest coaches to be sent letters asking for explanations on comments they made on refereeing within a five-day deadline‚ the PSL said in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League Prosecutor has written to Cape Town City coach Mr. Benni McCarthy‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach‚ Mr. Steve Komphela and Highlands Park coach Mr. Owen da Gama to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.