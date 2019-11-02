Galaxy face uphill battle overcoming Enyimba

TS Galaxy received plaudits for a plucky performance in Nigeria last weekend but face a hard task in overcoming a two-goal deficit when they host Enyimba in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second-leg tie in Nelspruit on Sunday.

The exploits of the Nedbank Cup winners have gone largely unnoticed as they have come through two rounds of the competition to book a dream meeting with the Nigerian giants as they chase a place in the group phase of the competition.

But a 2-0 loss in Aba last Sunday means Galaxy face an uphill task in the return game, which is being played at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

A golden opportunity just before half time on Sunday when Tshegofatso Nyama needed only tap home the ball but missed from close range cost Galaxy a potentially vital away goal, but chairman Tim Suzaki remains confident of their chances.

He has been ebullient about their run in the continental competition, seeing it as a chance to build their brand.

“We are a young club and we are establishing our footprint on the continent and there is no better way to do that than to play in this competition against an African giant,” he said.

Bidvest Wits already have a foot in the group phase after success away in Mozambique on Sunday.

They take a 2-1 lead over Mozambican champions UD Songo into the second leg, which is at home on Sunday at Bidvest Stadium with an unusual 6pm kickoff time.

Barring an upset, Wits should be in the draw for the group phase of the Confederation Cup, which will be conducted in Cairo on November 10.

They will play their first group game at the end of November.