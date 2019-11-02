Soccer

Orlando Pirates make changes‚ no surprises from Kaizer Chiefs for Durban derby

02 November 2019 - 14:36 By Ofentse Ratsie
General views during the Telkom Knockout quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

The KZN capital is in for a treat this afternoon‚ with Soweto crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs going toe to toe in their highly-anticipated Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The starting line-ups of the two teams have been named.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has no real surprises‚ with a four-man defence of Njabulo Blom and Yagan Sasman the fullbacks outside of centrebacks Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso in a 4-3-3 formation.

Willard Katsande‚ George Maluleka and Lebogang Manyama are the three-man midfield‚ and Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic the three-man attack.

Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has brought Fortune Makaringe into his central midfield and Kabelo Dlamini at striker from his team’s 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

Starting line ups -

Chiefs - Akpeyi‚ Sasman‚ Mathoho‚ Cardoso‚ Blom‚ Katsande‚ Maluleka‚ Manyama‚ Nurkovic‚ Billiat‚ Castro

Subs - Bvuma‚ Parker‚ Kambole‚ Zulu‚ Zuma‚ Ngezana‚ Ntiya-Ntiya

Pirates –Sandilands‚ Dube‚ Jele‚ Nyauza‚ Maela‚ Motshwari‚ Makaringe‚ Pule‚ Lorch‚ Dlamini‚ Mabasa

Subs - Delle‚ Chabalala‚ Mabasa‚ Mako‚ Mhango‚ Mulenga‚ Shonga.

