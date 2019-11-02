Twitter trolls: 'Imagine being a Kaizer Chiefs fan and a South African right now'

Kaizer Chiefs continued their impressive start to the season with a 4-2 penalties Telkom Knockout quarterfinal win against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s thrilling Soweto derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Just after Springboks owned Twitter’s top spot for most of the day‚ Chiefs win against their 10-man rivals Pirates – after a 2-2 scoreline by the end of extra time – set social on fire following a blow-by-blow show from the two sides.

The Durban performance by Chiefs was the sheer definition of passion‚ belief and determination for a team who looked ordinary and in a meltdown last season‚ and now appear to be in business this campaign.

Match official Jelly Chavani stole the limelight with a number of controversial decisions that went with the theme of “benefiting” that was coined recently by outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

