Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn at home to Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout as they bid for their first piece of silverware in four and a half years.

Chiefs claimed a Soweto derby victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday to book their Last 4 place and will meet Maritzburg for the first time this season‚ having claimed a 1-0 home win the last time they met in March.

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Durban to face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the other semifinal‚ which keeps the possibility alive of a Chiefs-Sundowns decider in December.

The semifinals will be played on the weekend of November 22-23‚ with the exact kick-off times and venues to be announced by the Premier Soccer League.

Sundowns booked their semi-final place against 10-man Chippa on Sunday as they claimed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory after an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem netted the opener for Chippa with a superb finish‚ before Gaston Sirino equalised from the spot.

Silas Maziya had the home side back in front‚ but Sirino completed his brace to send the game to extra-time.

It was the third quarterfinal of the weekend to go to spot-kicks as Chippa midfielder William Twala saw his effort saved by the returning Denis Onyango in the Sundowns goal‚ and Lehlogonolo Masalesa missed the target altogether.

Chippa took the lead on 13 minutes as Kwem won the ball off Mosa Lebusa in the midfield‚ before a superb through ball from Malepe sent him clear and the Nigeria provide the composed finish for his first goal in South African football.

Sundowns battled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half‚ with one of the best falling to tall Uruguayan striker Affonso‚ but he put his header over the bar with Chippa keeper Patrick Tignyemb beaten.

Minutes later Sirino’s deflected shot struck the post as the visitors finished the half the stronger‚ but without reward.

Sundowns won a penalty four minutes after the break when Phakamani Mahlambi was brought down by Zimbabwe defender Kevin Mayo after a wild hack at his shins‚ and Sirino drilled the spot-kick low into the corner.

But Chippa grabbed the lead again with a goal that appeared to have a great deal of fortune about it.

Maziya appeared to be trying to steer a deep cross back towards his teammates‚ but instead his volley nestled in the far corner of the net with Onyango unable to keep it out.

A poor error from Tignyemb allowed Sirino to equalise for the second time as the gloveman spilled Thapelo Morena’s cross under no pressure and the Uruguayan forward had the easiest of finishes to turn the loose ball home.

The match went to extra-time‚ and after a second yellow card for Chippa’s Malepe‚ Sundowns came closest to a winner at the death when they again struck the post as Tignyemb misjudged Affonso’s header‚ but penalties were needed to settle the contest.