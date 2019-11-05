Five moments we'll always remember from coach Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says he is disappointed to end his time at the Cape Town City Football Club.

This comes after the club sacked the former Bafana Bafana striker as head coach as a result of poor results.

Under his leadership, the team managed only two wins in the past 18 games.

The football club said in a statement that assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take over until a new coach is announced.

“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the fiel, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”

In a Twitter post, McCarthy shared his views about his sacking, saying it has been the best two years.

He also thanked fans and the community of Cape Town for their support and commitment.

“I'm proud of my time at the club and wish them all the best,” he said.