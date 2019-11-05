Five moments we'll always remember from coach Benni McCarthy
Benni McCarthy says he is disappointed to end his time at the Cape Town City Football Club.
This comes after the club sacked the former Bafana Bafana striker as head coach as a result of poor results.
Under his leadership, the team managed only two wins in the past 18 games.
The football club said in a statement that assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take over until a new coach is announced.
“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the fiel, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”
In a Twitter post, McCarthy shared his views about his sacking, saying it has been the best two years.
He also thanked fans and the community of Cape Town for their support and commitment.
“I'm proud of my time at the club and wish them all the best,” he said.
Benni's memorable moments
Despite managing to win only two games in the past 18 games, McCarthy had many memorable moments with the club.
Here are just five:
Winning a cup
Since joining the team, McCarthy helped City win the 2018 MTN8 Cup.
TimesLIVE reported the MTN8 trophy was the club's second win since its formation in 2016. The Telkom Knockout Cup was their first.
Slamming refs
In October, McCarthy slammed the Telkom Knockout match referee, saying he might as well have worn a Chiefs’ jersey.
This after Kaizer Chiefs beat City on penalties.
“The referee was terrible. He might as well have just put on a Kaizer Chiefs' shirt.
“And I hear he is from Cape Town‚ so he had to prove a point there was no bias.”
Swearing on live TV
During the Ajax versus Cape Town City derby in September, McCarthy told a player how he felt about his performance.
In a viral video, he could be seen swearing at the player.
If you are good in lip-reading tell us what is Benni Mccarthy saying... #iKapaDerby #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/ZGCPDOMrhi— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) September 30, 2017
The grinch who almost stole Christmas
McCarthy threatened to cut short Cape Town City’s Christmas holidays in a half-time rant that proved one of the catalysts for a remarkable turn around in an Absa premiership match late last year.
That touchline confrontation with Muhsin Ertugral
McCarthy was sent to the stands following a confrontation with Ertugral in January last year.
Cape Town City beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0, but there was a flashpoint on the sidelines when McCarthy left his dug-out and marched over to angrily confront Ertugral‚ before having to be restrained.