Soccer

Percy Tau‚ Lebo Mothiba and Bongani Zungu return for Bafana Bafana

05 November 2019 - 11:13 By Nick Said
Bongani Zungu is of the key figures in Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad.
Bongani Zungu is of the key figures in Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad.
Image: Gallo Images

The trio of top stars who missed Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 friendly win over Mali are all now back in action‚ providing a significant boost for coach Molefi Ntseki ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan this month.

Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba were both suffering from fatigue‚ according to their respective club coaches‚ but have continued to feature prominently over the last week.

But perhaps most pleasing for Ntseki will be the return to the pitch of Bongani Zungu‚ who had missed the Mali match with a deep gash that meant he spent almost four weeks on the sidelines.

A fit Zungu is a major weapon for Ntseki and he was one of the standout performers at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt when he helped the side to the quarterfinals.

His spell on the sidelines was a real worry‚ but he returned to play 90 minutes for Amiens in a French Cup victory over Angers last week‚ and then came on as a late sub in a Ligue 1 success over Brest.

Zungu is much admired at Amiens‚ but constant injury problems mean he has battled to have a run of games in the last 12 months and he will hope to put that worry behind him for club and country.

Mothiba has also been in and out of the Strasbourg side in Ligue 1 this season‚ with his coach Thierry Laurey admitting he has taken a while to get back to his best.

"He came back washed out after the Afcon‚” Laurey told reporters.

“But he is performing again. For players to perform well‚ they must be played in their best position. He has worked hard and has returned to a good level.”

Tau is likely to line up for Club Brugge against Paris St Germain in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday as he continues to mix between a start and the bench as his freshness is managed.

He was again used off the bench at the weekend‚ which suggests he will start against PSG.

All three players will likely be key for Ntseki against Ghana especially as Bafana seek to come away from their test with the Black Stars with a positive result.

The worst case scenario for him going into that game would be for them sitting on the sidelines for their clubs‚ but with injury and fatigue problems seemingly behind them‚ that should not be the case.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | AfriForum to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa case

AfriForum on Tuesday said it would make an announcement regarding the murder case of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa
News
3 hours ago

Safa 'will not participate' in sports minister's football indaba

The South African Football Association (Safa) have effectively told the Sports Minister to ‘get back in his box’ and say they will have nothing to do ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana face logistical challenge after Ghana switch venue for Afcon qualifier

Issues with electricity in Ghana’s capital and floodlight failure at the Accra Sports Stadium means that the venue for South Africa’s opening 2021 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  2. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  3. WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood Rugby
  4. Want to see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've ... Rugby
  5. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment

Related articles

  1. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics
  2. Derby glory! Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties in Durban thriller Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still ... Soccer
  6. Galaxy face uphill battle overcoming Enyimba Soccer
  7. Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo Soccer
  8. Chiefs coach Middendorp resists the temptation to celebrate after Pirates win Soccer
  9. Revitalised Amakhosi show they are not a spent force Sport
  10. Sundowns might have to abandon ‘Piano and Shoeshine’ for Baroka clash‚ says ... Soccer
X