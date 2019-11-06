Free-scoring Oxlade-Chamberlain keen to keep improving for Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain notched his fourth goal in as many games in Liverpool's 2-1 Uefa Champions League win over Genk and while he is pleased with his free-scoring form since returning from injury the midfielder says he is still short of his best.

The 26-year-old missed most of last season with a serious knee injury but has shone on his return, his goal on Tuesday helping Liverpool go top of Group E with nine points.

"I feel like I'm getting better," he told the club website.

"I've been trying to sort of dribble a bit more and get that side of my game back because that sort of stuff can take a bit of a while when you've been out for a while.

"Overall, I think there's more to come from me for sure."

Captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have formed a solid midfield trio for Liverpool in recent months but Oxlade-Chamberlain's goalscoring threat and playmaking qualities will give manager Juergen Klopp a selection headache.

"To get into the team you've got to be able to press in a certain way with a certain intensity," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"The way Gini, Hendo and Fab did it (against Tottenham Hotspur) was brilliant ... if you're not sort of hitting those standards then you'll struggle to get a game regularly, so I've been battling to try to get that side of things back."

Liverpool host Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.