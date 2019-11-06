Soccer

Free-scoring Oxlade-Chamberlain keen to keep improving for Liverpool

06 November 2019 - 10:14 By Reuters
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal.
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain notched his fourth goal in as many games in Liverpool's 2-1 Uefa Champions League win over Genk and while he is pleased with his free-scoring form since returning from injury the midfielder says he is still short of his best.

The 26-year-old missed most of last season with a serious knee injury but has shone on his return, his goal on Tuesday helping Liverpool go top of Group E with nine points.

"I feel like I'm getting better," he told the club website.

"I've been trying to sort of dribble a bit more and get that side of my game back because that sort of stuff can take a bit of a while when you've been out for a while.

"Overall, I think there's more to come from me for sure."

Captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have formed a solid midfield trio for Liverpool in recent months but Oxlade-Chamberlain's goalscoring threat and playmaking qualities will give manager Juergen Klopp a selection headache.

"To get into the team you've got to be able to press in a certain way with a certain intensity," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"The way Gini, Hendo and Fab did it (against Tottenham Hotspur) was brilliant ... if you're not sort of hitting those standards then you'll struggle to get a game regularly, so I've been battling to try to get that side of things back."

Liverpool host Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Benni McCarthy did not want to end his Cape Town City career with his side in the doldrums and was hoping for a few more games to turn things around‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lacklustre Orlando Pirates held at home by Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates paid a heavy price as they not only dropped home points against Maritzburg United in a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo

Only 12 players departed with David Notoane and his under-23 team technical staff from OR Tambo International Airport for Egypt on Monday where South ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood Rugby
  2. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  3. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  4. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  5. Want to see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've ... Rugby

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour

Related articles

  1. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics
  2. LISTEN | AfriForum hopes embarrassment will push officials into doing their job ... South Africa
  3. Will sports minister Nathi Mthethwa go ahead with Indaba after Safa snub? Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp resists the temptation to celebrate after Pirates win Soccer
  5. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  6. Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still ... Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is ... Soccer
  8. Derby glory! Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties in Durban thriller Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Mokwena: 'We don’t feel the pressure‚ we don’t feel the crisis' Soccer
  10. Sundowns might have to abandon ‘Piano and Shoeshine’ for Baroka clash‚ says ... Soccer
X