Muhsin Ertugral says he has not been contacted by Cape Town City or that club’s chairman‚ John Comitis‚ to occupy their head coaching position left vacant by Benni McCarthy.

Former Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and most recently Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral has a home in Cape Town and has been strongly linked in reports to the job at City‚ where McCarthy was fired on Monday after just two wins in 18 matches.

City assistant Vasili Manousakis has taken over from McCarthy as caretaker-coach in the interim.

Ertugral told TimesLIVE he had not been contacted by Comitis‚ and at any rate is currently tied up in a youth project he has been working on in Turkey related to the 2020 European Championships.

“I have been in Europe for six months working on a project for the Euro 2020‚ towards the youth for that tournament‚” Ertugral said.

“I have heard talk linking me to the City job since I came back to the country for a few days on Friday. But I have heard nothing from John Comitis about that. I have not been contacted.”

Ertugral said he is tied up until next year on the project he is working on in Europe.

“I am still part of that project and I have to finalise that. It’s important for Turkey‚” he said.

“It’s also all the analysts of Fifa working with the national team coach of Turkey. With the work that I am involved in I have to go to China very soon‚ and there is another trip to Argentina.

“It’s also about the youth structures worldwide‚ and looking into that a little bit deeper than what has been done over the years.”

Euro 2020 will be hosted in 12 cities in 12 European countries to commemorate the event’s 60th birthday.

Comitis knows Ertugral well having worked with the German/Turk when the former was still chairman of Ajax Cape Town.

Comitis left Ajax after a family feud divided the club.