Pirates coach Mokwena shrugs off Jele blow ahead of derby against Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena shrugged off the blow of losing skipper Happy Jele to suspension on the eve of the derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

But Mokwena was unconvincing as he sought to deflect the impact that the absence of the 32-year-old centre-back will have on Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mokoena talked first about the forces of the universe not being in his favour after losing right-back Mthokozisi Dube to a red card against Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final in Durban last week.

He also lost Thembinkosi Lorch for Tuesday’s goalless draw against Maritzburg United because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Lorch will be back on Saturday for the league clash against Chiefs at FNB Stadium but Jele sits out the next two games after being booked twice in quick succession at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.