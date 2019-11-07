Can the Springboks inspire Orlando Pirates when they face rivals Kaizer Chiefs?

Can the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks inspire Orlando Pirates to turn their fortunes around in Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium?

That question will be answered at the weekend when the two sides confront each other in another installment of Southern Africa's most watched and heavily anticipated football match.

Unlike their high-flying gold and black neighbours‚ who beat Chippa United 2-0 in a league fixture in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night‚ the struggling Buccaneers stuttered to a goalles draw against Maritzburg United.

Pirates were more than happy to welcome the World Champions at their Orlando Stadium lair in Soweto on Thursday afternoon and certainly need all the inspiration they can get from the three-time World Champions.