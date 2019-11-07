The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates‚ venues and kick-off times for the semifinals of the 2019 Telkom Knockout.

Lamontville Goldern Arrows welcome Mamelodi Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in the first semifinal on Saturday November 23.

Coach Steve Komphela's charges will be aiming to reach their first-ever Telkom Knockout final while Sundowns will be bidding to qualify for their first final since winning the competition in 2015. Kick-off at Sugar Ray Xulu at 3pm.

Kaizer Chiefs‚ who last won the Telkom Knockout trophy in 2010 and lost out in the final in 2015‚ host Maritzburg United on the following day at the Mbombela Stadium.

Tickets will be sold at TicketPro outlets and selected Sasol garages countrywide.

Telkom TKO semifinals:

SATURDAY‚ 23 NOVEMBER 2019:

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns- Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm)

SUNDAY‚ 24 NOVEMBER 2019:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United- Mbombela Stadium (3pm)