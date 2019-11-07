SA Under-23 coach David Notoane breathed a huge sigh of relief on Thursday morning when his squad was boosted by the arrival of three players a day before the start of the eight-nation Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Notoane's preparations have been hampered by the unavailability of players as part of the under-23 tournament falls outside of the Fifa calendar.

He will have been elated when goalkeeper Mondli Mpotho‚ striker Keletso Makgalwa and skipper Tercious Malepe joined the camp in Cairo as he can now select his starting 11 from 15 players.

“The three players arriving have pushed our numbers to 15 and it improves the quality of the team‚” a jubilant Notoane said on Thursday morning.

“We appreciate the support from the clubs Mamelodi Sundowns (Makgalwa) and Bloemfontein Celtic (Mpoto)‚ and of course Tercious (Chippa United) got a red card against Sundowns.