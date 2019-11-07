Soccer

Shots fired! Chiefs coach Middendorp throws shade at Pirates rival Mokwena's Picasso comment

07 November 2019 - 11:56 By Nick Said
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Temperatures are already rising for Soweto derby Mark II at FNB Stadium this weekend‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp clearly taking a dig at Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena about his “Mona Lisa” statement.

Chiefs notched another Absa Premiership win‚ 2-0 away against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result extended Amakhosi’s lead at the top of the log and was made more impressive by Middendorp resting much of his first team ahead of Saturday's second sold-out derby in a week against Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Asked about Chiefs’ now seven-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Middendorp slipped in a dig at Mokwena.

Pirates' coach had said after this past Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ won on penalties by Chiefs‚ he had at times felt like “Picasso admiring the Mona Lisa”‚ in praise of his team’s football.

“I’m not really interested in this‚” Middendorp said in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night‚ responding to a question on Chiefs' lead.

“I know that just with the number of games we’ve played so far we haven’t even reached halfway in the season yet by far.

“I’m not talking about how tactically superior each and everybody is. How somebody paints some pictures‚ or painting out of the renaissance‚ or talking about a Spanish painter or an Italian artist.

“I try to figure out what’s good for us to get points. Now it’s a very crucial moment to find the right combination for the weekend.

“I know that Bidvest Wits have games in hand. Other teams have games in hand. And at this moment don’t use too much mathematics.”

Middendorp‚ known for his cantankerousness‚ has the ability to rub fellow PSL coaches the wrong way.

His relationship with Bucs’ 32-year-old caretaker-coach Mokwena had appeared to get off on the right footing‚ as the Pirates boss professed respect for Middendorp’s technical ability last week ahead of the past weekend’s derby.

Mokwena‚ though‚ appeared ungracious in his post-match statements‚ when he claimed Pirates were the “one team on the field”‚ when in fact‚ Chiefs had dominated play going to 2-2 by the end of extra time in an exciting TKO quarter.

Middendorp then took a dig at Mokwena’s Picasso statement on Facebook on Monday‚ posting that it was Leonardo da Vinci who painted the Mona Lisa.

Mokwena replied in Pirates’ post-match press conference to their 0-0 draw against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night that his statement had referred to Picasso “admiring”‚ and not painting‚ the Mona Lisa.

“Art wars” in the PSL – who could have predicted such a thing?

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs extend lead at top with hard-fought win against Chippa United

Dumisani Zuma scored twice as Kaizer Chiefs increased their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League table by beating injury-plagued Chippa ...
Sport
15 hours ago

LISTEN | AfriForum hopes embarrassment will push officials into doing their job on Senzo Meyiwa case

AfriForum said it hoped that leading its own investigation into the death of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa would ...
News
2 days ago

Sports minister vows to go ahead with Football Indaba despite Safa snub

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says it would be a tragedy if Safa officials stuck to their guns and snubbed the Football Indaba he has proposed for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lacklustre Orlando Pirates held at home by Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates paid a heavy price as they not only dropped home points against Maritzburg United in a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  2. LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking Rugby
  3. Bok coach Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on the eve of the Rugby ... Rugby
  4. Benni McCarthy unlikely to be heading to Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. 'I don't quite believe what I've done or achieved,' says Makazole Mapimpi Rugby

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour

Related articles

  1. Will sports minister Nathi Mthethwa go ahead with Indaba after Safa snub? Soccer
  2. Jordaan worried about 'disruptions' affecting SA under-23 football team's ... Soccer
  3. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics
  4. Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City Soccer
  5. Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo Soccer
  6. Safa begins search for a new CEO Soccer
  7. Eric Tinkler not happy with his players after draw with Pirates Soccer
  8. Pirates coach Mokwena: 'We don’t feel the pressure‚ we don’t feel the crisis' Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Mokwena shrugs off Jele blow ahead of derby against Chiefs. Soccer
  10. Safa president Jordaan reacts to Springboks vs Bafana debate: 'Let's be ... Soccer
X