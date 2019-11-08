We win because we're solid at the back, says Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat

Khama Billiat has paid tribute to Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive structure, saying it's the key reason for their form, which sees Amakhosi five points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership going into Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs — who battled to ninth place last season, which was also their fourth trophyless campaign — take on their Soweto rivals Pirates on the back of eight wins from 10 league matches.

They also beat Pirates on penalties in this past Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal after a 2-2 extra-time thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

To add to Chiefs’ growing confidence, coach Ernst Middendorp rested several players for a midweek 2-0 away win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth.

“I really need to give credit to our defence line and our defensive organisation,” Billiat said. “It’s something that we have mastered very well. We don’t concede as much as we used to. We don’t concede goals, and when we do we also don’t concede them as easily as we used to.