WATCH: Fans file in‚ as Pirates face an awesome Chiefs record

With just over two hours before kickoff of the eagerly-anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚ fans were slowly making their way into FNB Stadium.

Kickoff for the match is 3.30pm.

More and more people will start going through the turnstiles and entering the 2010 World Cup semifinal venue to fill the empty seats in the last hour before the start of the match as local fans are known for leaving entry until late.

Tickets were sold out earlier this week and a full house is guaranteed with Pirates looking to avenge the 4-2 Telkom Knockout loss they suffered to Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last week.