IN MEMES | Kaizer Chiefs fans over the moon after Soweto derby win

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs are beaming with pride after the team's first Soweto derby win in almost five years.

Amakhosi defeated historic rivals Orlando Pirates 3-2 at Johannesburg's FNB stadium on Saturday.

The match started on a high note for Amakhosi, as Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored a goal in the first minute of the match.

Leonardo Castro cemented the team's position further 28 minutes later.

An hour in, both teams were even, with two goals from the Bucs, courtesy of Maliele Vincent Pule and Gabadinho Mhango, but a penalty by Amakhosi's Daniel Cardoso saw Chiefs take the win.

The team have secured the top spot in the Absa Premiership, with 28 points. Pirates are ninth, with 13 points.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions: