IN MEMES | Kaizer Chiefs fans over the moon after Soweto derby win
Fans of Kaizer Chiefs are beaming with pride after the team's first Soweto derby win in almost five years.
Amakhosi defeated historic rivals Orlando Pirates 3-2 at Johannesburg's FNB stadium on Saturday.
The match started on a high note for Amakhosi, as Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored a goal in the first minute of the match.
Leonardo Castro cemented the team's position further 28 minutes later.
An hour in, both teams were even, with two goals from the Bucs, courtesy of Maliele Vincent Pule and Gabadinho Mhango, but a penalty by Amakhosi's Daniel Cardoso saw Chiefs take the win.
The team have secured the top spot in the Absa Premiership, with 28 points. Pirates are ninth, with 13 points.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Seems like the only team which can beat #KaizerChiefs is the #SpringbokChampions 😂😂🤣— S E P H I R I❄️ (@sephiritsikeli) November 10, 2019
Yeh maan ndilale ndincumile— Lelloh (@LellohG) November 10, 2019
Ndaphupha ndincumile
Ndavuka ndincumile
Ndincuswe li khosi#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/mlpoN85Hsa
What a beautiful weekend for us— Fanny (@fanny_miz) November 10, 2019
Wits lost
We defeated Pirates
Sundowns lost
10 points clear at the top.
A really good weekend for Amakhosi ✌✌#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/3ljvRa9Rak
#Amakhosi4Life thanks bafana bestende e wallet on the way pic.twitter.com/8E6aiOZnva— Tsonga love (@ManganyeTinyiko) November 10, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs is the best football team in the world ✌🏼, Ajabulile Amakhosi #SowetoDerby— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 9, 2019
Amakhosi 4 Life. #OperationTekaHinkwaswo ✌️👊#OperationVatAlles 👊✌️ pic.twitter.com/kK2gogStJf— Vusi Ntimane (@manghumani) November 10, 2019
Good morning to Amakhosi Fans and the rest of you. ✌ pic.twitter.com/eMZqzu1VUu— Mooks (@Mooks_z) November 11, 2019
The team also came through with shade:
When last did Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in open play? Asking for a friend. #Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 9, 2019