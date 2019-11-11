Singh and Foster can turn fortunes of SA U23s against Ivory Coast

“We have received three more players, which pushes our squad number to 20 of the expected 21, with Keanu Cupido making the long travel from down south on the border with Zimbabwe to Egypt, so he will arrive tomorrow [Tuesday] morning,” said Notoane.

“We are happy that we now have a full squad to choose from, in terms of our permutations going into the Ivory Coast game. We are looking forward to taking the three points that would put us one foot in the semifinals.”

The addition of Portugal-based Singh and Foster, who is on loan at Cercle Brugge in Belgium, is a real game-changer for South Africa after Notoane admitted they were too light up-front against the Zambians.

“We have done very well as a group. We had to devise a plan that makes sure we did not lose the game and gave us a chance to get something out of the game, based on available resources,” said the coach.

“We had to juggle players around a bit and make sure we had balance in terms of players that could come off the bench.

"Now we have a full complement, so we will build on the performance of the first game - but we also have to build our quality, especially up front, where we lacked a little bit. For the moments that we created, we could have scored a goal or two with more composure.”