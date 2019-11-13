Bafana coach Ntseki sends two mentors on a covert reconnaissance mission

Bafana Bafana mentor Molefi Ntseki has sent two coaches on a covert reconnaissance mission to gather information on 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group rivals Sudan.

Sudan host tiny islanders Sao Tome Principle at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum on Thursday on the same night when Bafana tackle Ghana away from home in a tricky 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Cape Coast.

Ntseki needs information on the Sudanese urgently as Bafana host the East Central African side a few days later at the Orlando Stadium in a Group C Afcon qualifier on Sunday.

While Ntseki was reluctant to reveal the identities of the two coaches he's sent to Sudan‚ he said their input would be crucial as he needs as much information as he can gather before facing the Falcons of Jediane (Sudan’s nickname).

“We had to have people (watching Sudan) because that’s what I have been saying since I got appointed‚” said the Bafana coach.

“I’m looking at having a bigger technical team that consists of some PSL coaches..... and all coaches that can contribute in making Bafana a success.

“So we have brought in the two coaches that will be helping us with preparation for our game against Sudan.

“Sudan is a game that we have to win.

"We can’t be expecting anything else‚ but it’s a game that we have to play to win.

“We can’t go to December having to worry about what will happen next year when we’re playing Sao Tome home and away.

“We need to do our job this year so that when we prepare for the (2022) World Cup qualifiers at least we have the team that has done well in the matches against Ghana and Sudan.”

Ntseki said the coaches have an intimate knowledge of the game on the African continent and will report their findings before Bafana hos Sudan on Sunday (3pm kick off).

“The two coaches have so much experience and both are holders of the Uefa Pro Licence‚ and they have experience in the African continent and the PSL‚” said Ntseki.

“They definitely have the quality that we’re looking for.”

Bafana have met Sudan twice in the past and they won both games.

The Sudanese won the Cup of Nations in 1970 but have not gone anywhere near those heady days.

They last qualified for Afcon in 2012‚ exiting in the quarterfinals when they lost 3-0 to eventual winners Zambia.